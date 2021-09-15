Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Receives $53.43 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.43.

SQM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $902,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 36,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 1,897,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,814,000 after acquiring an additional 719,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQM opened at $55.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.33. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $60.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 66.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.03 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is 91.11%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

