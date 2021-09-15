Brokerages Set Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Target Price at $61.60

Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.60.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.
In related news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $189,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $40.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.62. Scholar Rock has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33.
Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 55.58% and a negative net margin of 687.82%. Scholar Rock’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS. Research analysts expect that Scholar Rock will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Scholar Rock
Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.
