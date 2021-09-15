Brokerages Set Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Target Price at $61.60

Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

In related news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $189,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 144.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 396.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Scholar Rock in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Scholar Rock in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 49.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $40.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.62. Scholar Rock has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 55.58% and a negative net margin of 687.82%. Scholar Rock’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS. Research analysts expect that Scholar Rock will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.