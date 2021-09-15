Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) VP Rajeev Gulati Sells 1,700 Shares of Stock

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) VP Rajeev Gulati sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $11,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 137,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,748.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Rajeev Gulati also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 13th, Rajeev Gulati sold 300 shares of Data I/O stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $2,103.00.
Shares of Data I/O stock opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.85. Data I/O Co. has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $7.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.55 million, a P/E ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 1.02.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Data I/O from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.
Data I/O Company Profile
Data I/O Corp. engages in the provision of manual and automated security provisioning and device programming. The firm offers automated programming systems, manual programmers, and software solutions. It serves the automotive electronics, industrial controls, wireless devices, programming centers, and medical devices industries.
