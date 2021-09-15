Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) VP Rajeev Gulati Sells 1,700 Shares of Stock

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) VP Rajeev Gulati sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $11,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 137,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,748.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Rajeev Gulati also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Data I/O alerts:

On Monday, September 13th, Rajeev Gulati sold 300 shares of Data I/O stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $2,103.00.

Shares of Data I/O stock opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.85. Data I/O Co. has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $7.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.55 million, a P/E ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Data I/O in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Data I/O in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Data I/O by 26.6% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 14,471 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Data I/O by 5.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Data I/O by 78.5% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 89,963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 39,576 shares during the last quarter. 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Data I/O from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Data I/O Company Profile

Data I/O Corp. engages in the provision of manual and automated security provisioning and device programming. The firm offers automated programming systems, manual programmers, and software solutions. It serves the automotive electronics, industrial controls, wireless devices, programming centers, and medical devices industries.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Data I/O Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data I/O and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.