Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Insider Robert Wallstrom Acquires 2,000 Shares

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) insider Robert Wallstrom purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $20,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ VRA opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.20. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The firm has a market cap of $332.73 million, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.84.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.61 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,323 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 5,175.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares during the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet cut Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

