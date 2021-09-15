Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) CEO Garo H. Armen Sells 82,107 Shares

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) CEO Garo H. Armen sold 82,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $533,695.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 852,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,543,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.35. Agenus Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $6.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.45.

Get Agenus alerts:

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). As a group, analysts predict that Agenus Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGEN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Agenus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,164,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agenus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,641,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agenus by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,903,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,183 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agenus by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,145,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agenus by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,636,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,205 shares in the last quarter. 49.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AGEN shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Agenus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Agenus

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.