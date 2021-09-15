Insider Buying: Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (CVE:KHRN) Director Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (CVE:KHRN) Director Alvaro Francisco Torres acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 665,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$198,170.

CVE:KHRN opened at C$0.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.05 million and a PE ratio of -2.01. Khiron Life Sciences Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.27 and a 52-week high of C$0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Separately, ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Khiron Life Sciences from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Khiron Life Sciences Company Profile

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. operates as an integrated medical and cannabis company in Latin America, North America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Medical Cannabis Products, Health Services, and Wellbeing Products. The company focuses on the cultivation, production, distribution, and export of tetrahydrocannabinol and CBD (cannabidiol) medical cannabis.

