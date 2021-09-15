WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 5,243 Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 877.1% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 152,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 136,666 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 21.9% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 21,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter worth about $16,456,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBGI opened at $27.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.68. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $39.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($4.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 50.00% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, VP Frederick G. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $3,210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 3,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $98,776.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBGI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sinclair Broadcast Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

