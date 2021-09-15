16,466 Shares in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Acquired by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,466 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at about $640,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 19.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 372,426 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 59,570 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 22.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,125 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 17,170 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $9.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

