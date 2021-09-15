Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Takes Position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 9.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 509,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,998,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the first quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 6.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,150,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,216,000 after buying an additional 65,361 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BGR opened at $8.88 on Wednesday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $10.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.13.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.