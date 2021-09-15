First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $167,000 Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 435 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,940,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,766 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,036,000 after acquiring an additional 16,896 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $948,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DECK shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.14.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $862,588.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,892,098.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $193,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,272.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,303 shares of company stock worth $4,258,416 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DECK opened at $436.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $412.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.78. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $202.17 and a one year high of $444.48.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. The company had revenue of $504.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.23 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

