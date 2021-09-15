Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Position Lowered by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the second quarter worth about $3,071,000. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 26.1% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the second quarter worth about $1,610,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the second quarter worth about $16,852,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 28.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $219.62 on Wednesday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12 month low of $147.06 and a 12 month high of $258.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 42.40 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.31.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 67.11%. The business had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.15 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHDN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.83.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

