First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 1,210 Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,095 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Criteo were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Criteo by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 277,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,645,000 after purchasing an additional 84,628 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Criteo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,952,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Criteo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,093,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Criteo by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,280,000 after acquiring an additional 19,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Criteo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRTO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Criteo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.88.

Shares of CRTO stock opened at $35.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.88. Criteo S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.49 and a 12-month high of $46.65.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

About Criteo

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

