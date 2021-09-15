First Mercantile Trust Co. Grows Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 11.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in Aramark by 9,699.5% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,724,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,951 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Aramark by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,143,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,886,000 after buying an additional 2,339,964 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in Aramark by 572.0% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,680,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Aramark by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,302,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Aramark by 1,414.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,268,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,368 shares during the last quarter.

ARMK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Aramark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Aramark in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aramark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.56.

ARMK opened at $32.35 on Wednesday. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $43.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.95 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.09.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The company’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently -258.82%.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

