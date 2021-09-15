WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) General Counsel Donald Craig Martin Sells 20,000 Shares

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 532,459 shares in the company, valued at $10,888,786.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:WOW opened at $19.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 47.98 and a beta of 2.09. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $23.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.78.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.78 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in WideOpenWest by 411.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 138,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 111,703 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,148,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 79.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 446,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after acquiring an additional 198,267 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 134,190.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 36.2% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on WOW shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

