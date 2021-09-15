WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) General Counsel Donald Craig Martin Sells 20,000 Shares

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 532,459 shares in the company, valued at $10,888,786.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE:WOW opened at $19.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 47.98 and a beta of 2.09. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $23.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.78.
WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.78 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have recently commented on WOW shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.
About WideOpenWest
WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
