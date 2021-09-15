ERShares Entrepreneurs ETF (NYSEARCA:ENTR) Stock Holdings Raised by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ERShares Entrepreneurs ETF (NYSEARCA:ENTR) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of ERShares Entrepreneurs ETF worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of ERShares Entrepreneurs ETF by 195.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 33,423 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ENTR opened at $25.93 on Wednesday. ERShares Entrepreneurs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.14.

