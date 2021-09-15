VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Shares Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 40.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HYD. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 31.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,348,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,995,000 after buying an additional 801,396 shares in the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,554,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter worth about $20,199,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 3,234.0% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 245,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,276,000 after buying an additional 238,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter worth about $14,275,000.

HYD stock opened at $63.13 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $59.01 and a 52 week high of $63.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.93.

