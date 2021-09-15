Belpointe Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,137,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,013,568,000 after buying an additional 430,516 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 20.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,008,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,971,000 after buying an additional 168,722 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth approximately $28,534,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 12.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 716,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,631,000 after buying an additional 79,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,739,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $915,972,000 after purchasing an additional 76,748 shares during the period. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $144.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $143.08 and a one year high of $254.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.61 and its 200 day moving average is $201.68.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 66.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.80 earnings per share. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

SMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group started coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.89.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

