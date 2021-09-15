Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Holdings Increased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Ball were worth $6,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,374,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828,067 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,529,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,163,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,256 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,901,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,069 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 27.5% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,598,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,645,000 after acquiring an additional 991,966 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 45.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,380,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,733,000 after acquiring an additional 746,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

NYSE:BLL opened at $92.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. Ball Co. has a one year low of $77.95 and a one year high of $102.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

In other Ball news, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.27 per share, for a total transaction of $267,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Cave bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.71 per share, for a total transaction of $199,562.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,152. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLL shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.17.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.