Citigroup Inc. Purchases 112,877 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,267,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,877 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $51,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Corning by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corning by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Corning by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 22,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Resource Management LLC boosted its position in Corning by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 16,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

In other Corning news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 28,419 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $1,162,052.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $602,898.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 96,488 shares of company stock valued at $3,926,785 in the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $38.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.36 and a 200 day moving average of $41.87. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.06%.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

