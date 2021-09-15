Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 16,003 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,003 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.05% of Cboe Global Markets worth $6,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 113.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $124.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.89. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.63 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 0.66.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 36.43%.

CBOE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Argus increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.54.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 10,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,181,758.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,112.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $899,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,497,499.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,546 shares of company stock worth $2,446,744. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

