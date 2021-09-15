ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,701 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $6,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $116.86 on Wednesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $85.27 and a twelve month high of $159.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.28.

