First Mercantile Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its stake in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WCC. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 26,270.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

WCC opened at $111.68 on Wednesday. WESCO International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.45 and a 12 month high of $121.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.47.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.67. WESCO International had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

WCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on WESCO International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on WESCO International in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on WESCO International from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.88.

In related news, EVP James Cameron sold 999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $119,470.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

