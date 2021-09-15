First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $221,000 Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 10.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,392,522 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $92,234,000 after buying an additional 27,953 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,424 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 7.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,465 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 21.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,265 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total value of $370,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,331,278.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $92.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.30. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.46 and a 12 month high of $93.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NTAP shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on NetApp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays raised their price target on NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.57.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.