Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 520 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 91.8% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $55,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

VTEB opened at $55.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.10. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $54.05 and a 52-week high of $55.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.