Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 402.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 32,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 26,153 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 108,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 42,239 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on ZION shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $56.86 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $60.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

