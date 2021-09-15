Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 870,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,269,000 after acquiring an additional 9,431 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $82.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $89.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.46, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.73%.

In related news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RTX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

