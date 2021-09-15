Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,617 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,637,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,503,000 after purchasing an additional 345,130 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter worth about $8,772,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 712,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,177,000 after acquiring an additional 229,101 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 455,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 273,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 443,084 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after acquiring an additional 93,665 shares during the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 146,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $2,623,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 921,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,609,370. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GNK opened at $20.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $863.07 million, a P/E ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.00. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $21.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day moving average is $15.73.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $84.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.51 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a positive return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is currently -114.29%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GNK shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BTIG Research started coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

