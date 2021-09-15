Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 9 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 226 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Shopify by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 203,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,890,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Shopify by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 3,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,965,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Shopify by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,514.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,635.53.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $1,451.28 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $839.40 and a 1 year high of $1,650.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,515.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,323.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55. The company has a market cap of $181.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.92, a PEG ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. Equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

