Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $364,000 Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,250,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,753,000 after buying an additional 809,870 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,883,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,574,000 after buying an additional 189,418 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,340,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,779,000 after buying an additional 577,168 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,705,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,045,000 after buying an additional 453,306 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,384,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,761,000 after buying an additional 287,981 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

PGX stock opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $15.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.11.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.