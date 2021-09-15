Centaurus Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ONLN. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $367,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ONLN opened at $68.60 on Wednesday. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a 52-week low of $59.42 and a 52-week high of $93.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.11.

