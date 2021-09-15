Centaurus Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,537 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EOSE. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $6,593,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $13,651,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 2,295.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 98,267 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EOSE opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $681.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.28. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $31.95.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 million. Research analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eos Energy Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $692,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 330,816 shares of company stock worth $4,517,795. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

