Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DAL. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth $217,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 261.8% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 152.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $39.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.39 and a 200-day moving average of $44.47. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $27.92 and a one year high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.41.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.43) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DAL. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.45.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.