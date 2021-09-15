O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,052,000 after acquiring an additional 18,132 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 31.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 4,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,782,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 823.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 20,413 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 61.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,734,000 after buying an additional 93,560 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on BR shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

BR opened at $169.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.51 and its 200-day moving average is $161.88. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.77 and a 52-week high of $177.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.64%.

In related news, CEO Adam D. Amsterdam sold 5,500 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.72, for a total value of $944,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,092.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 1,735 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $296,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,576 shares of company stock valued at $9,478,456. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

