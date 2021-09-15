Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) to Announce $1.02 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Braskem’s earnings. Braskem reported earnings of ($0.66) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 254.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Braskem will report full year earnings of $6.58 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.90 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Braskem.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $1.30. Braskem had a negative return on equity of 811.92% and a net margin of 11.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAK shares. TheStreet raised Braskem from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group upgraded Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAK. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Braskem in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Braskem by 311.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Braskem by 225.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Braskem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Braskem by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BAK opened at $26.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Braskem has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $26.93.

Braskem

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

