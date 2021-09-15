Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Receives $63.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

ST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

In other news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $1,177,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ST opened at $57.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.46. Sensata Technologies has a 12-month low of $40.46 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $992.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.