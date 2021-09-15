Pop Culture Group (NASDAQ:CPOP) Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP) were down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.57 and last traded at $3.60. Approximately 470,782 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,556,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.37.

Get Pop Culture Group alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pop Culture Group stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 37,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.15% of Pop Culture Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pop Culture Group Co, Ltd hosts entertainment events to corporate clients in China. The company hosts concerts and hip-hop related events, including stage plays, dance competitions, cultural and musical festivals, and promotional parties, as well as creates hip-hop related online programs; and provides event planning and execution services comprising communication, planning, design, production, reception, execution, and analysis services to advertising and media service providers and industry associations, as well as companies in a range of industries, such as consumer goods, real estate, tourism, entertainment, technology, e-commerce, education, and sports.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pop Culture Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pop Culture Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.