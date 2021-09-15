Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) Trading 0.3% Higher

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) shares were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.54 and last traded at $3.41. Approximately 159,220 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,124,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average of $3.88.

Get Genetic Technologies alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GENE. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Genetic Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Genetic Technologies by 2,414.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 59,147 shares in the last quarter. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genetic Technologies Ltd. is a molecular diagnostics company that offers predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians proactively manage women’s health. It operates through the USA and Australia geographical segments. The firm’s product BREVAGenplus, is a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.