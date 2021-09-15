NightDragon Acquisition (NASDAQ:NDACU) Stock Price Down 0.6%

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU) shares dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.87 and last traded at $9.87. Approximately 2,253 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 115,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average of $10.05.

Get NightDragon Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition in the first quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition in the first quarter worth $97,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition in the first quarter worth $102,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition in the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition in the first quarter worth $110,000.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for NightDragon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NightDragon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.