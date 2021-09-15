South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Shares Up 0.8%

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI)’s share price shot up 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.12 and last traded at $22.90. 22,401 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 23,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of $407.20 million, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $51.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.70 million. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 25.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This is a positive change from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.52%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 20.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 4.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 495,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,467,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. 23.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI)

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, City Bank. The firm also offers insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services though its other non-bank subsidiaries. It operates through the Banking and Insurance business segments.

