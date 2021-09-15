Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Short Interest Update

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 380.0% from the August 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Capcom alerts:

CCOEY stock opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. Capcom has a 1-year low of $9.48 and a 1-year high of $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73 and a beta of -0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.41.

CAPCOM Co, Ltd. engages in the planning, development, manufacture, sale and distribution of home video, online, mobile and arcade games. It operates through the following segments: Digital Content, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipment, and Others. The Digital Content segment develops and sells home video, online and mobile games.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Capcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.