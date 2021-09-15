San Miguel Co. (OTCMKTS:SMGBY) Short Interest Update

San Miguel Co. (OTCMKTS:SMGBY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.

SMGBY opened at $22.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.88. San Miguel has a 1-year low of $19.63 and a 1-year high of $30.42.

Get San Miguel alerts:

San Miguel Company Profile

San Miguel Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of beverage, food, and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Food and Beverage; Packaging; Energy; Fuel and Oil; Infrastructure; and Cement, Real Estate and Others. The Food and Beverage segment consists of branded value-added refrigerated processed meats and canned meat products, manufacturing and marketing of butter, margarine, cheese, milk, ice cream, jelly-based snacks and desserts, specialty oils, salad aids, snacks and condiments, marketing of flour mixes and the importation and marketing of coffee and coffee related products; production and sale of feeds; poultry and livestock farming, processing and selling of poultry and fresh meats; and milling, production and marketing of flour and bakery ingredients.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for San Miguel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Miguel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.