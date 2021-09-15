PB Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:PBBK) Short Interest Update

PB Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:PBBK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 418.2% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
PBBK opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. PB Bankshares has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $15.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.44.
PB Bankshares Company Profile
