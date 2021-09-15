PB Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:PBBK) Short Interest Update

PB Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:PBBK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 418.2% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

PBBK opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. PB Bankshares has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $15.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.44.

PB Bankshares Company Profile

PB Bankshares Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

