Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 1,224.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,377,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,808,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,808 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,796,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,229,422,000 after acquiring an additional 225,503 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,626,000 after acquiring an additional 399,232 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,860,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,188,000 after acquiring an additional 80,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,779,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,365,000 after acquiring an additional 141,615 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $129.21 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $123.51 and a 1 year high of $130.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.55.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

