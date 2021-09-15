Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 1,429.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 13.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,311,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,834,000 after buying an additional 400,798 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,406,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,152,000 after purchasing an additional 49,505 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,810,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,532,000 after purchasing an additional 243,200 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 1,092.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 885,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,311,000 after purchasing an additional 811,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,211,000 after purchasing an additional 19,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

In other Sage Therapeutics news, CEO Barry E. Greene bought 23,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.15 per share, with a total value of $1,020,066.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,786. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $43.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.86. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.77 and a 1-year high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 million. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 59.79% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.63) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet lowered Sage Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair lowered Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.35.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.