Wolverine Trading LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:UJAN)

Wolverine Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:UJAN) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC owned 0.51% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 205,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 18,038 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January in the 1st quarter valued at $3,308,000. Wealthquest Corp grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January by 161.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 82,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 51,110 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January in the 1st quarter valued at $1,667,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January by 308.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 40,611 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January stock opened at $31.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.80. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January has a 52 week low of $27.62 and a 52 week high of $31.41.

