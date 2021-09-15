Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Receives $89.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.67.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.
In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.65 per share, with a total value of $147,666.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.
LW opened at $60.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.22. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $60.34 and a 12 month high of $86.41.
Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.37 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.52%.
Lamb Weston Company Profile
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.
