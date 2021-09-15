Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Receives $89.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.65 per share, with a total value of $147,666.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 40,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 23.3% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 7.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

LW opened at $60.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.22. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $60.34 and a 12 month high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.37 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.52%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

