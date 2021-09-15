Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Receives C$220.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$220.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$219.00 to C$226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$232.00 to C$251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$234.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Tire in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$219.00 to C$226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$223.00 to C$216.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

In related news, Director Diana Leslie Chant acquired 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$195.92 per share, with a total value of C$48,980.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$483,927.34.

Shares of CTC.A stock opened at C$196.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$193.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$192.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.36. Canadian Tire has a 12-month low of C$122.81 and a 12-month high of C$213.85. The firm has a market cap of C$11.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.35.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

