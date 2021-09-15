Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) EVP Ban Seng Teh Sells 2,340 Shares of Stock

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $204,118.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,773.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ban Seng Teh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 6th, Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $662,287.50.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $82.73 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $46.89 and a one year high of $106.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.88 and its 200 day moving average is $86.60. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.39.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STX. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $3,693,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 15.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,754 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 51.5% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,274 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $1,500,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

