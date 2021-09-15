Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) VP Sells $42,877.40 in Stock

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 340 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $42,877.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $128.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.13. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.01 and a 1-year high of $130.76.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 11.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,303,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,697,051,000 after buying an additional 2,235,058 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,233,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,391,000 after purchasing an additional 75,989 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,503,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $269,550,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,022,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,751,000 after purchasing an additional 35,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 92.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,961,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,208,000 after purchasing an additional 940,412 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Vertical Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

