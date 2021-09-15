Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) Director Katrina Marie Kramer Philp Buys 3,468 Shares

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) Director Katrina Marie Kramer Philp bought 3,468 shares of Pro-Dex stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.41 per share, for a total transaction of $84,653.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PDEX stock opened at $24.64 on Wednesday. Pro-Dex, Inc. has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $42.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $89.84 million, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 11.70%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 149.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Pro-Dex by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Pro-Dex during the 2nd quarter worth about $354,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Pro-Dex during the 2nd quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Pro-Dex during the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. 19.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut Pro-Dex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical device and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.

